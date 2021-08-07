IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.38 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $520,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

