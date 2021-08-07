IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.