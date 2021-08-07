IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,787 shares of company stock worth $7,161,923. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

