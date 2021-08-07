IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

