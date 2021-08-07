IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 11.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.69 and last traded at $77.22. Approximately 11,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 144,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713 in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $121,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

