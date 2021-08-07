iHeartMedia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,974 call options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 2,220 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.