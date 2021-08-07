IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,707.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,719 ($22.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,720.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

