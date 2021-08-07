Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMUX. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,006. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,337,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

