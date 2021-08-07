Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.