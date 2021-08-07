Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 101,975 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

