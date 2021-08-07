Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infinera in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Infinera has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock worth $2,126,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $279,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Infinera by 329.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.