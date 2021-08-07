Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,868,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock worth $2,126,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 419.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $3,610,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

