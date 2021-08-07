Informa’s (INF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

LON INF opened at GBX 513.40 ($6.71) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

In other news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

