ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

