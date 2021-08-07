Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$26.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

