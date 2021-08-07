Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 6,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

