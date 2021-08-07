Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires $57,768.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

