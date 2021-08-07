Insider Buying: Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Acquires 97 Shares of Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Robeson Reeves acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £1,789.65 ($2,338.19).

GYS opened at GBX 1,844 ($24.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,849.77. Gamesys Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

