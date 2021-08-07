Insider Buying: Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Acquires 86,206 Shares of Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MBIO opened at $2.98 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,947 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.