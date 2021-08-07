Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $572,248.32 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.

ALGM stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.