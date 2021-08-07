Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $572,248.32 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.
ALGM stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
