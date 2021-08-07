Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,232 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,607.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50.

NYSE ANET opened at $377.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.