Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $218,775.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $2,452,686.60.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

