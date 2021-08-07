Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 50,589 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,346,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,507. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

