Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells $21,456.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $21,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exagen by 15,314.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

