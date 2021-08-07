Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Jennifer L. Zoldos sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $23,680.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,616.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gentherm stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $85.57.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.