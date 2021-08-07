Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Jennifer L. Zoldos sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $23,680.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,616.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gentherm stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $85.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

