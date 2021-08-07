Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $66,502.50 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.