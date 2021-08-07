Insider Selling: Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MRIN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.87. 2,819,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,389,247. Marin Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

