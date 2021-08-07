Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MSTR opened at $748.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

