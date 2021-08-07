Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $479,040.24 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Netflix stock opened at $520.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

