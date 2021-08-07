Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $242,660.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

