Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,281,024.92 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

NYSE SSTK opened at $102.21 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.