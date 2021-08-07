Insider Selling: United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UBOH opened at $34.00 on Friday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of United Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.