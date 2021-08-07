Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells 747 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $16,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

