Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

