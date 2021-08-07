Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 3,273 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

