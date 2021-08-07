Insights Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,994.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $11,994.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,536,404 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

