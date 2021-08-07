Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.40.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NSP opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $102.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insperity by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 139,355 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

