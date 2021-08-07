Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.57.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $275.51. 1,922,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 12 month low of $192.98 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

