Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$389 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.25 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.050 EPS.

Shares of IART traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 443,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.