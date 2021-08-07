Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $125.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.