Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,121.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $30,015.95 and $35,121.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

ITT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

