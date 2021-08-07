InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.90 Million

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post sales of $81.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. InterDigital reported sales of $87.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $335.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $335.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $335.94 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 218,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.