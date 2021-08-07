Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 689,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.7655888 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

