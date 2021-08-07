International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

