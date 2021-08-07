Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.37 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.