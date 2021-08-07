Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $28.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.89.

XENT stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 14,359,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

