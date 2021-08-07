Intersect ENT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,134% compared to the average daily volume of 258 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.