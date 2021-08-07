Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

