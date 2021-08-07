Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.05. 33,332,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,473,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

