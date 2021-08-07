Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,752. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57.

